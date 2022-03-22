Comstech, Russia agree to develop 5-10 year cooperation programme

Islamabad: Comstech and the Russian Cooperation Agency will develop a 5 to 10-year cooperation programme for the development of science and technology in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states.
This was agreed by the Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting with the permanent representative of Russia to the OIC, Ramazan Abdulatipov, and the Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila Ganich held here Monday. This programme would help develop linkages between the Russian Cooperation Agency and the OIC member states.
This was agreed that scholars exchange programmes and signing of MoUs with top Russian universities would be part of this programme. Russia would support enhancing capacity in artificial intelligence and exploring medical health care systems in OIC least developed countries particularly African member states.
Comstech would facilitate visits of scholars, scientists and technicians from OIC states to top science and technology institutions and laboratories of Russia in basic sciences, engineering, biomedical sciences, and public health.
Rawalpindi : It has been decided to make the existing organisation Anjuman-e-Shehryan, Rawalpindi more active...
Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 48 hours during...
Islamabad : As the cases of domestic violence especially women’s health across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa saw a rise in the...
Islamabad : To boost the craze for music amongst youngsters and explore the hidden talent in unseen artists, the...
Islamabad : The plantation ratio is 63 saplings per second in ongoing campaign that is somewhat above the pace...
Rawalpindi : There is almost no need of following Standard Operating Procedures particularly Non-pharmaceutical...
Comments