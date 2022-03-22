Transgender person dies of injuries

MANSEHRA: A transgender person, who was critically injured in an attack along with four other third sex persons last week, succumbed to the injuries here on Monday.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the red zone for the transgender persons but the government is yet to take serious measures for their safety,” Nadra Khan, the president of the transgender persons association of Hazara division, told reporters.

She confirmed that Sumera, who was hospitalised and operated upon at the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad along with four other transgender persons after the firing incident last week, died of injuries.

The accused Sibtain Khan, who was arrested by the police soon after the firing, had fired at the transgender persons, leaving five of them seriously injured.

Nadra Khan said that the accused had a friendship with one of the injured transgender persons but another man when came to meet her in his presence, which angered him and allegedly opened the fire.

The Aawaz District Forum, a rights activist body, condemned the killing of the transgender person and demanded of the government to install the closed-circuit cameras outside their rented houses as they were vulnerable.