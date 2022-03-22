ECP fines special assistant, candidate

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a special assistant to the chief minister for violating the code of conduct.
An ECP official said the district monitoring officer of Chitral imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada, and Rs 20,000 on a candidate for the tehsil council, Jamshed Mir, for violating the code of conduct for the polls. The second phase of Local Government elections is being held in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31.
