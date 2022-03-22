Holocaust survivor dies

Berlin: Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by Russian shelling that struck his flat in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the Buchenwald Memorial foundation said Monday. He was 96 years old.

"It is with dismay that we have to report the violent death of Boris Romantschenko in the war in Ukraine," the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials foundation said in a statement.

Romantschenko died at home on March 18 after his building was bombed in the heavily shelled eastern city, the statement said, citing information from his son and granddaughter.

Romantschenko was born into a family of farmers in Bondari, near the Ukrainian city of Sumy, on January 20, 1926.

Although he was not Jewish, he was taken by German soldiers when he was 16 years old and deported to the German city of Dortmund in 1942 to work as a forced labourer, as part of Nazi intimidation tactics against the Ukrainian population at the time.