Holocaust survivor dies

Berlin: Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by Russian shelling that struck his flat in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the Buchenwald Memorial foundation said Monday. He was 96 years old.
"It is with dismay that we have to report the violent death of Boris Romantschenko in the war in Ukraine," the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials foundation said in a statement.
Romantschenko died at home on March 18 after his building was bombed in the heavily shelled eastern city, the statement said, citing information from his son and granddaughter.
Romantschenko was born into a family of farmers in Bondari, near the Ukrainian city of Sumy, on January 20, 1926.
Although he was not Jewish, he was taken by German soldiers when he was 16 years old and deported to the German city of Dortmund in 1942 to work as a forced labourer, as part of Nazi intimidation tactics against the Ukrainian population at the time.
Kyiv: Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum to surrender the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Monday, as renewed...
Ag AgenciesWashington: Russia is boosting air and sea military operations as it struggles to turn the tide of war in...
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police force for human rights...
Washington: The United States officially declared on Monday that violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by...
PARIS: Nearly 200 nations gathered on Monday to grapple with a question that will outlive Covid-19 and Russia’s...
Dakar: Untapped groundwater resources have "vast potential," the UN’s cultural agency said on Monday, potentially...
Comments