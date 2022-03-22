Ukraine rejects ultimatum to surrender

Kyiv: Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum to surrender the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Monday, as renewed overnight shelling killed at least eight people at a shopping mall in the capital Kyiv.
Almost 350,000 people are trapped without water and electricity in the port city of Mariupol, which has been bombarded by Russian troops for almost a month in what has been described as a "massive war crime" by EU policy chief Josep Borrell.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian bombs struck targets overnight, allegedly damaging a chemical plant in the north of the country causing an "ammonia leakage" that sparked a temporary alarm.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe to significantly dial up pressure on Moscow to halt its nearly month-long invasion, saying the continent must cease all trade with Russia. "No euros for the occupiers. Close all of your ports to them. Don’t export them your goods. Deny energy resources. Push for Russia to leave Ukraine," Zelensky said in his latest video address.
Ukrainian leaders also stressed they were standing firm against invaders in Mariupol, which is suffering a critical humanitarian crisis.
Defenders of the port city have "played a huge role in destroying the enemy’s plans and enhancing our defence," said Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
Berlin: Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by...
Ag AgenciesWashington: Russia is boosting air and sea military operations as it struggles to turn the tide of war in...
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police force for human rights...
Washington: The United States officially declared on Monday that violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by...
PARIS: Nearly 200 nations gathered on Monday to grapple with a question that will outlive Covid-19 and Russia’s...
Dakar: Untapped groundwater resources have "vast potential," the UN’s cultural agency said on Monday, potentially...
Comments