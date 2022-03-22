Biden tells US businesses to ‘harden’ defence against cyber threat; Ukrainians told to shelter after ammonia plant ‘leak’; Russia ramps up air, naval activity in Ukraine, says Pentagon

Ag Agencies

Washington: Russia is boosting air and sea military operations as it struggles to turn the tide of war in Ukraine, where the "dexterity" of the defence mounted by Kyiv is stalling the invasion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Kremlin is "desperate" to increase its momentum in a war in which its troops have grown "frustrated and flummoxed" by a resistance that has shown durability despite being outmanned and outgunned, a senior US defense official said.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces have ramped up their sorties over and near Ukraine, flying more than 300 missions in the past 24 hours, with Kyiv likewise increasing their own air operations in a bid to deny Russia superiority in the skies, the official told reporters.

Few of the operations are dogfights, as Russia’s military tends to fire air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian skies.

"They’re not venturing very far or for very long into Ukrainian airspace, because the Ukrainians have been defending their airspace with great dexterity," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the northern Black Sea, Russia is exhibiting "increased naval activity" in its use of multiple warships that are contributing to the shelling around the key port city of Odessa, he said.

But he added it was not a clear sign of an imminent amphibious assault on Odessa, where civilians have been bracing for attack.

"What we’re seeing is a near desperate attempt by the Russians to gain some momentum and try to turn the course of this in their favor," the defense official said, noting that on day 26 of the offensive, Russian forces remain pinned down 15 kilometers (nine miles) northwest and 30 kilometers east of Kyiv.

At the weekend Moscow claimed it had fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine, but the Pentagon on Monday would not confirm or refute that the next-generation weaponry had been used.

The senior defence official did offer that from a military point of view using a hypersonic missile to hit a stationary target made little sense.

"It could be that they’re trying to send a message to the West but also to Ukraine, and trying to gain leverage at the negotiating table," he added.

Russia also has been experiencing "a not insignificant number of failures" of its precision-guided munitions, the official said.

But the military’s available combat power remains at roughly 90 percent, he added. Ukraine’s combat power is at a similar level in part because of contributions from Washington and other western powers.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Monday warned US businesses to "immediately" prepare defenses against potential Russian cyberattacks.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," he said in a statement.

Biden cited "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow’s launching of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, residents of the northern Ukrainian town of Novoselytsya were told on Monday to temporarily take shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, amid intense fighting with Russian forces in the area. Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said there had been an "ammonia leakage" at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) of the plant, which produces fertilisers.

The extent and cause of the incident was not immediately clear and residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

At 0745 GMT, Ukrainian rescue services announced on Twitter that the accident was "finished."

According to Sumykhimprom’s website the facility produces a range of chemical fertilisers.

Sumy, located about 350-km east of Kyiv with a pre-war population of around 250,000, has experienced weeks of heavy fighting.

In recent days the Russian government has intensified propaganda and disinformation efforts alleging Ukraine is preparing to use improvised chemical weapons and has been developing a clandestine WMD (weapons of mass destruction) programme.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed late on Sunday that "nationalists" had "mined" ammonia and chlorine storage facilities at Sumykhimprom "with the aim of mass poisoning of residents of the Sumy region.