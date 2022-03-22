 
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Former Czech PM indicted

By AFP
March 22, 2022

Prague: Czech prosecutors said they had indicted former prime minister Andrej Babis on Monday in an EU subsidy fraud case involving his farm outside the capital Prague.

Police claim Babis transferred his Stork Nest farm out of his Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding in 2007 to make it eligible for a two-million-euro ($2.2 million) EU subsidy for small companies.

