Former Czech PM indicted

Prague: Czech prosecutors said they had indicted former prime minister Andrej Babis on Monday in an EU subsidy fraud case involving his farm outside the capital Prague.
Police claim Babis transferred his Stork Nest farm out of his Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding in 2007 to make it eligible for a two-million-euro ($2.2 million) EU subsidy for small companies.
Berlin: Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by...
Kyiv: Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum to surrender the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Monday, as renewed...
Ag AgenciesWashington: Russia is boosting air and sea military operations as it struggles to turn the tide of war in...
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police force for human rights...
Washington: The United States officially declared on Monday that violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by...
PARIS: Nearly 200 nations gathered on Monday to grapple with a question that will outlive Covid-19 and Russia’s...
