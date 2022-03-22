 
March 22, 2022
Marilyn Monroe portrait estimated to fetch $200m

By AFP
March 22, 2022

New York: Andy Warhol’s iconic sage-blue background portrait of Marilyn Monroe is tipped to sell for a record-breaking $200 million at auction in the spring, Christie’s announced on Monday.

The auction house said it expects Warhol’s 1964 "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" to become the most expensive 20th century artwork when it goes under the hammer in New York in May.

