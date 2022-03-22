 
Suspects in Belgium killer carnival crash face judge

By AFP
March 22, 2022

BRUSSELS: Two suspects whose car ploughed into a crowd of carnival goers in Belgium were to face a judge on Monday with toxicological tests still underway, prosecutors said.

The pair were arrested at dawn on Sunday in the immediate aftermath of a crash that killed six people and left 10 people seriously injured, shocking the nation

