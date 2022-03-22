Environmentalist held in Tehran ‘on hunger strike’

London: Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner being held in Iran, has gone on hunger strike, his sister said on Monday, accusing the UK government of abandoning him after two other detainees were released.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home last week, at the same time as the UK government repaid a longstanding debt to Tehran.
Berlin: Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by...
Kyiv: Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum to surrender the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Monday, as renewed...
Ag AgenciesWashington: Russia is boosting air and sea military operations as it struggles to turn the tide of war in...
WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Sudan’s Central Reserve Police force for human rights...
Washington: The United States officially declared on Monday that violence against the Rohingya Muslims committed by...
PARIS: Nearly 200 nations gathered on Monday to grapple with a question that will outlive Covid-19 and Russia’s...
