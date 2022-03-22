 
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Environmentalist held in Tehran ‘on hunger strike’

By AFP
March 22, 2022

London: Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner being held in Iran, has gone on hunger strike, his sister said on Monday, accusing the UK government of abandoning him after two other detainees were released.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home last week, at the same time as the UK government repaid a longstanding debt to Tehran.

