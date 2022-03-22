 
close
Tuesday March 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

German man on trial for murdering cashier in mask row

By AFP
March 22, 2022

Bad Kreuznach, Germany: A 50-year-old man went on trial in Germany on Monday accused of shooting dead a petrol station cashier last year because he was angry about being told to wear a face mask while buying beer.

The murder last September in the western town of Idar-Oberstein shocked Germany, which has seen a vocal anti-mask and anti-vaccine movement emerge in response to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Comments