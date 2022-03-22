North Korea isolation deepening rights abuses: UN expert

GENEVA: North Korea’s prolonged isolation is deepening its rights crisis, a UN expert said on Monday, stressing the need for diplomatic and UN engagement with the impoverished, nuclear-armed state.

With the world’s attention on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is also vital to avoid unchecked escalation in North Korea, said Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the country. "The situation on the Korean peninsula could rapidly and dangerously escalate," he told reporters in Geneva. "It is critical for all parties involved to try to seek diplomacy."