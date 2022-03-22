New sport ‘Bocce volo’ introduced in Pakistan

KARACHI: A new sport Bocce volo (“flying boules”) has been introduced in Pakistan through a club level championship in Hyderabad.

Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation Abdul Samad Sherwani told ‘The News’ that they have introduced this new sport in Pakistan.

“The first event was inter-school and inter-club held in Hyderabad in which 10 schools and four clubs participated,” said Sherwani.

He added that this is a very old sport from Europe and Asia and now it will be played in Pakistan from now on.

In bocce volo, the metal balls are thrown overhand (palm down) while in standard bocce the wooden or plastic balls are tossed underhand (palm up) and rolled.

Volo, as it is called for short by the Italians, derives its name from the Italian verb volare meaning ‘to fly’, and refers to the technique of throwing a ball through the air in an attempt to knock away an opponent’s ball.