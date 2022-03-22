Fritz hands Nadal first 2022 defeat to lift Indian Wells trophy

INDIAN WELLS, United States: Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) on Sunday to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s perfect 20-0 run to start 2022.

Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, claimed his second career title and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level while denying Nadal a record-equalling 37th Masters crown.

The 24-year-old American achieved his biggest triumph despite an injured right ankle that was so painful when he tested it Sunday morning he didn’t think he’d be able to play.

“This is just one of those childhood dreams, winning this tournament especially, Indian Wells, this is one of those childhood dreams you never even think can come true,” the Southern California native said, fighting back tears.

“It was just an emotional roller coaster all day,” said Fritz, who spent hours leading up to the match receiving treatment to numb his ankle after “basically almost crying because I thought I was going to have to pull out.

“It was a game-time decision,” Fritz said. “A lot of members of my team wanted me to not play the match. I’m never going to let them forget that because I went on the court and it was a complete non-issue, didn’t feel it at all, didn’t hinder me at all.”

The 35-year-old Nadal, meanwhile, was pushing himself through pain, twice receiving treatment on his upper body for a yet-to-be diagnosed problem that not only hurt but also affected his breathing.

“I don’t know if it’s something on the rib, I don’t know yet,” Nadal said. “It’s a kind of pain that limit me a lot.”

Nadal had already said he would skip next week’s Miami Masters to give his body a rest and prepare for the claycourt season.

After fearing a foot injury that halted his 2021 campaign might end his career, the Spaniard claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam singles title with an epic comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the title at Acapulco.

Fritz said he was aware that there was “stuff going on” with Nadal even before the match began.

“I can’t imagine how banged up someone’s body must be after 20-something straight matches, playing as much as he has,” Fritz said.

“I didn’t let it change how I was going to play at all. I treated it like I was playing the Rafa that I know, that everybody knows.”