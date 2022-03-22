Pak vs Aus: Naseem hopes to contain Aussies under 300

Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 21, 2022. -AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Naseem Shah has expressed his desire to bowl out Australia under the 300 mark on the second day of the third Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

By the close of opening day of the third and final Test, Australia made 232 runs for five wickets. Naseem finished the day with figures of two for 36 in 19 overs.

“The late wickets have shifted the momentum in our favour. We will now try to get Australia out within 300,” he told reporters.

The right-arm pacer revealed that he always try to give his best adding that Steve Smith’s wicket has given him a lot of confidence.



Naseem took the wickets of Smith, who anchored Australian innings in partnership with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head.

“I always try to give my best whenever given the opportunity. I did the same today and fortunately, got some reverse swing. The pitch was a bit slow so I tried to bowl a little quicker,” he said.

“I am quite happy with my performance today. The wicket of Steve Smith means a lot to me and it has given me a lot of confidence,” he added.

Naseem further claimed that he does not get frustrated over the slow pitch and always focus on his giving his best.