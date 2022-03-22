Pak team to feature in Asian Road Cycling in Dushanbe

KARACHI: An eight-member Pakistan cycling team, including six riders and two officials, will leave from here for Tajikistan in two phases to feature in the 2022 Asian Road Cycling Championship slated to be held in Dushanbe from March 25-29.

In the first phase, Afnan Aziz, who will feature in junior category, along with manager and UCI coach Nisar Ahmed, will leave from here on Tuesday (today).

And in the second phase on March 25 the remaining riders including Ali Ilyas and Mohsin Khan (both elite), Mohammad Yousuf and Shah Wali (both Under-23) and mechanic Sajid Hussain will leave. However cyclist Ali Zaheer Agha (Under-23), who is in Turkey with his parents, will join the squad from there.

These cyclists will feature at the continental event in individual time trial and road races.

PCF president Syed Azhar Ali Shah told reporters here on Monday that it is a ranking event for the elite boys.

“It’s a ranking event for the elite boys. Recently we had also fielded a few riders in the World Championship and our main aim was that our riders could begin their rankings at the global level,” Shah said.

Shah said that women had also to feature in Dushanbe event but their performance was not that good and so federation decided against fielding them.

He said Pakistan will also feature in the track championship in June in India.

He said there is an immense talent in Sindh and a velodrome should be constructed in Karachi.

“Here it is not easy for the riders to train on rough roads and it would be a huge step if velodrome is constructed here. I think it can be made at the PSB Coaching Centre.”