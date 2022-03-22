From modest labour to national duty

KARACHI: National cyclists Mohammad Yousuf and Mohsin Khan, who are set to feature in the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Dushanbe later this week, work in brick factory and Sabzi Mandi, respectively.

Yousuf, who will feature in the under-23 category in the Asian Championship, loads trolleys in brick factory in Peshawar while Mohsin, who will take part in the elite category in Dushanbe, loads trucks in Sabzi Mandi in Peshawar.

“Yes, I have been working in a brick factory at Atta Mohammad Garhi. I load trolleys there,” Yousuf told ‘The News’ here on Monday.

Yousuf will make his international debut in the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Dushanbe.

“I have studied only until fifth grade as I am too poor. My father Sardar Hussain is a tractor driver and we cannot afford to get education,” Yousuf said.

“I am really excited to feature in an international event. I have topped a few events which I have played during the past one and a half years. I have worked hard and Insha-Allah will put in my best in the continental event,” Yousuf said.

“When I was just five-year old I was very fond of riding. I used to watch cycling videos and the interest increased with the passage of time. And then the KP Cycling Association chief Nisar Ahmed gifted me a cycle and I started working hard and am now in front of you while leaving for Dushanbe,” Yousuf said.

Meanwhile, Mohsin works in Sabzi Mandi in Peshawar.

He loads trucks. For loading one truck he is given Rs300. Mohsin has been fired from job by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) three months ago. He used to get Rs 65,000 salary.

“I was working as a regular employee in the SSGC but I have been fired which is unfortunate because of the government policy under which it has abolished departmental teams. Now I have been compelled to do odd job. I have to look after my four children,” Mohsin told this correspondent. “This is my sixth international event and I will not be able to continue my cycling if I am not backed by the KP government or federal government,” Mohsin said.