Becker on trial accused of failing to hand over trophies to settle debts

LONDON: A British jury was told to ignore Boris Becker’s celebrity status on Monday as the former world number one tennis player faces trial, accused of failing to hand over trophies he won to settle his debts.

The 54-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, is alleged to have concealed assets, including properties in Germany and London.

Becker is accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including those of former wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is also said to have failed to hand over a number of trophies, including two for winning Wimbledon and his two Australian Open trophies, as well as his 1992 Olympic gold medal for the men’s doubles.

Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial at a south London court, where he denies 24 charges under the Insolvency Act relating to the period between May and October 2017.

They include nine counts of failing to deliver up trophies and other awards and seven counts of concealing property.

Other charges include five counts of failing to disclose estate, including properties in Germany and London, and one of concealing 825,000 euros of debt.

Becker, who won 49 singles titles during his 16 years as a professional player, arrived at court on Monday morning hand in hand with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

He sat in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, next to a German translator, who is helping him during the trial.

Judge Deborah Taylor said it was not suggested Becker “does not speak English” but said he may need help with “technical vocabulary such as legal concepts”.