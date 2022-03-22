Pakistan face tough Asia Cup challenge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey is facing a tough challenge in recent times as after missing a series of international events including the Olympics, it finally got the opportunity to make it to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup and earn a ticket to next year’s World Cup.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the dates of the Asia Cup which has been allotted to Jakarta (Indonesia) ahead of Oman.

The cup will now be held from May 22 to June 1 where Asia’s best teams will be seen in action. More importantly, these teams are to vie for a place in the semi-finals that would ensure them a place in the World Cup to be held in India next year.

Earlier, Oman was favourite to host the cup but Jakarta’s recent success earned the city a chance to hold Asia Cup also. Bangladesh and Oman have made it to the Asia Cup following their superb performance in the AHF Cup that concluded in Jakarta the other day.

Bangladesh defeated Oman on shootouts to win the cup. Both the teams, however, ensured a ticket each to Asia Cup and a chance to make it to the World Cup.

The AHF, however, is yet to announce pools or the schedule of the event.

“We have just learnt that the Asia Cup will be staged in Jakarta from May 22 where the best continent teams will be seen playing for honour and for a ticket to World Cup. The other details including pool and fixtures are awaited,” an official said.

The top 35 players are undergoing training at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore under the watchful eyes of Siegfried Aikman.

“The head coach is working hard on players and dealing with the basic problems. Some of the players are quick learners while others required time to overcome their weaknesses. Training has been going well and hopeful, following months of more training we would be in a position to field a competitive outfit for the important event,” a team official said.

He, however, again stressed the dire need for the team’s international exposure.

“Pakistan team problem is the lack of international exposure in recent times. While all other teams are busy playing international matches, Pakistan has yet to get any international exposure recently. We need around seven to right international matches for the team ahead of the Asia Cup.”

The official hoped that the European tour is expected to materialize within the next week.

“We hope to get some positive response from European countries where we are in constant touch for a short tour. What our players want is international exposure and competition against the best of the lot before embarking on Asia Cup,” he added.