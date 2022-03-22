FPCCI hails fintech

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged capitalisation and integration of fintech with free to use person-to-person (P2P) money transfer program of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the integration could accelerate penetration of fintech in the country as “70 percent population remains unbanked as they don’t have access to conventional banks and don’t have a bank account” in the age of digitalisation.

He was of the view that commercial banks needed not be concerned of fintech companies as they only facilitate and supplement conventional banking, improve financial inclusion, documenting informal economy and banking the unbanked. He added that as many as 160 startups were in fintech in the country.

It is pertinent to note that FPCCI and Islamic of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) conducted a high-profile session on fintech ecosystem and opportunities in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Malaysian counsul general in Karachi apprised the audience of strides Malaysia had made in fintech, Islamic banking, and financial digitalisation. He also offered his support for transfer of knowledge and bilateral cooperation in fintech and digitalisation.