Gold climbs Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Monday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs130,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs600 to Rs112,054.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,926 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs10 to Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs8.58 to Rs1,294.58.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,500 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.