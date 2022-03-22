Oil prices jump again as EU considers Russian oil ban

By News Desk

London: Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and EU discussions on banning Russian crude raised concerns over global supplies.

Top producer Saudi Arabia warned that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities pose a “direct threat” to global supplies, the comments helping Brent North Sea crude surge 6.1 percent to $114.55 per barrel with WTI rising 5.5 percent to $110.48.

“Oil prices are up noticeably as the new week of trading begins,” noted Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch even prior to the Saudi comments.

“The reason for the upswing is news that the EU appears to be considering a ban on oil imports from Russia.”

Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden in a series of summits that aim to harden the West’s response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss adding sanctions on Moscow, with a raft of countries pressing for a ban on Russian energy. Germany, however, is reluctant given its huge reliance on Russian gas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that an oil embargo “is a decision that will hit everyone”. With little sign of the conflict easing, the focus returned to whether the market would be able to replace Russian barrels hit by sanctions.

“A Houthi attack on a Saudi energy terminal, warnings of a structural shortfall in production from OPEC and a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia have seen oil prices jump in Asia,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“Even if the Ukraine war ends tomorrow, the world will face a structural energy deficit thanks to Russian sanctions.”

Crude futures jumped also after Yemeni rebels attacked facilities belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco. “As war rages in Ukraine, another protracted conflict is also adding to the nervousness around the oil price after Huthi rebels attacked a refinery in Saudi Arabia,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It’s officially a temporary outage but still has undermined the effect of Saudi Aramco´s pledge to ramp up production in coming years.”

Drone and missile strikes by Yemen´s Iran-backed Huthi rebels at the weekend caused no reported casualties.

The drone assault on the YASREF refinery in Yanbu Industrial City on the Red Sea “led to a temporary reduction in the refinery’s production, which will be compensated for from the inventory,” the Saudi energy ministry said.

The Saudi-led military coalition that backs Yemen’s government said it intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and drones launched towards Jizan and other areas in the kingdom, causing “damage” to several sites.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the kingdom “will not incur any responsibility” for shortages in oil supplies in light of the Huthi attacks.

These cross-border assaults are a “direct threat to the security of oil supplies in these extremely sensitive circumstances witnessed by the global energy markets”, it added.

Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported a 124-percent surge in annual net profit owing to soaring oil prices that is fuelling inflation worldwide, in turn pushing central banks to raise interest rates that could hinder the economy’s growth recovery according to experts.

The latest report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, showed some producers are still falling short of their agreed supply quotas.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129 percent in January, two sources said, missing its target by over 1 million barrels per day (bpd), as an already tight oil market braces for major Russian disruption.

The International Energy Agency said this week the oil market was set for a 700,000 bpd supply deficit in the second quarter as Western sanctions on Moscow and buyer reluctance could lead Russian oil supplies to drop by 3 million bpd from April.

OPEC+ produced about 1.05 million bpd below its agreed targets in February, a third source said, up from 0.97 million bpd in January.

Several major consuming nations, including the United States, have called on OPEC+ to raise its output at a faster rate to help calm oil prices which soared to 14-year highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

So far OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, has resisted calls for additional supplies.

Only a handful of OPEC+ countries have the capacity to raise output in a meaningful way, namely Gulf producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.