Political uncertainty offsets goldmine rally at PSX

Stocks on Monday lukewarmly welcomed the end of decade-long Reko Diq litigation, making modest gains amid scanty engagement, mostly because the country’s political uncertainty remains far from over, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 200.25 points or 0.47 percent to close at 43,230.22 points after testing a day high of 43,387.50 and a low of 43,029.97 points.

The country somehow managed to ward off a penalty of $11 billion after reaching an out-of-the-court settlement on the Reko Diq project in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities commenced the week on an encouraging note reacting positively to the reports of resolution of Reko Diq dispute and better than expected February current account deficit numbers.

Fertiliser, cement, and exploration and production stocks added 150 points, to the index cumulatively, Najib said adding, while UBL, BAHL, and HMB together lost 33 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips across the board after fresh data showed current account deficit narrowed 78 percent year-on-year in February 2022, while surging global equities and crude oil prices also bolstered the sentiment.

Pakistan’s deal to avoid $11 billion penalty in Reko Diq case and speculations over likely accord with IMF this week help the market close bullish, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Share Index also improved by 60.14 points or 0.37 percent to 16,494.20 points compared with 16,434.06 points recorded in the last session.

Trade volume shrank 56 million shares to 124.94 million from 180.43 million, while value dropped to Rs3.934 billion from Rs6.392 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.310 trillion from Rs7.274 trillion. Out of 317 actives in the session, 165 advanced, 126 retreated, while 26 ended unchanged.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said the market was mostly lackluster and volumes were shrinking continuously on a daily basis. Though the market closed higher, uncertainty continued to prevail among investors, he said.

“The market will not gain momentum due to Pakistan Day holiday tomorrow (Wednesday), whereas next monetary policy announcement, which is around the corner and is expected to be tightened amid all-time weak rupee.”

Moti said a decline in the electricity tariff by Rs5/unit might also be wiped out, as the matter has moved to NEPRA. “Besides, the current political situation is also depressing market,” Moti added.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Unilever Foods, which rose Rs1,374.47 to Rs23,249.50/share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd XD that jumped Rs93.07 to Rs2,095.95/share.

Sapphire Textile took a major hit after falling Rs37.50 to Rs947.50/share, while the second biggest loser in line was Murree Brewery that cast off Rs15.35 to close at Rs423.65.

Analyst Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Research said bulls made a comeback with the market hitting an intraday high of 43,388 points.

“Going forward, we expect the range-bound activity to continue because of concerns over the economic outlook and geopolitical situation,” Naviwala said.

Summit Bank topped volumes chart with 16.07 million shares, trailed by Hum Network with 8.92 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Treet Corp, Engro Fertiliser XD, Cnergyico PK, Oil & Gas Development Company, Pak Elektron (R), Ghani Global Holding, and TPL Properties XB.

Turnover in the future contracts swelled to 159.48 million shares from 55.87 million on the last trading day.