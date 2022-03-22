IsDB signs $180mn framework accord for Mohmand Dam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a framework agreement worth $180 million for Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project, a statement said on Monday.

The signing ceremony was overseen by Dr Muhammad Al Jasser, President IsDB and Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs. The representatives of Ministry of Water Resources and Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Al Jasser, President, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs, to hash out bilateral interests.

The IsDB chief, who is on a three-day visit to attend the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, discussed the ongoing and future economic cooperation between the two sided and agreed to continue with the technical and financial assistance to Pakistan.

During the meeting, Economic Affairs Division, the government, and Islamic (IsDB) signed three Framework Agreements for a cumulative amount of $180 million in order to provide financing for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project (MDHP).

The Financing Agreements were signed by Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Mohammad Jamal Al-Satti, Special Adviser to the President, IsDB.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is a multi-purpose Concrete Faced Rockfill Dam being constructed on Swat River, about 48 km from Peshawar and 5 km upstream of Munda Head Works, in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project, in addition to generate 1300 MW electricity, will also enhance Pakistan’s Water Storage Capacity by 1,293-million-acre feet (MAF), provide food security buffer, clean drinking water to the residents of Peshawar city, and create more than 6,000 direct new employment opportunities for the local people.

“The Bank takes pride in working alongside its partners to support Pakistan in a strategic project of national importance. We are working with other partners from the Arab Coordination Group along with one of the most experienced authorities in Pakistan, WAPDA to develop a multi-purpose dam that will not only enhance energy and water supply but also the livelihoods of the local communities and better protect them against floods,” said President IsDB, addressing the ceremony.

He further said signing of the framework agreements for Mohmand Dam and Hydropower Plant project was testimony to the continuity of the strong partnership between Pakistan and IsDB Group, in alignment with the country’s priorities and our own commitments to allocate more financing to climate-friendly projects.

“We are looking forward to ensuring smooth implementation of the project and we hope to witness its operation in due time,” Dr Al Jasser said

Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs, recognised the IsBD’s long-standing and trusted partnership with Pakistan since its inception and its cumulative financing of $14.5 billion in diverse sectors such as energy, finance, transportation, education & health.

Khan further acknowledged IsDB’s co-financing amounting to $180 million for MDHP, which would significantly enhance Pakistan’s electricity generation and water storage capacity, and create new direct and indirect employment opportunity, generally in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and especially in the local area of the project site.