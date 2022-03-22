Rupee hits fresh low for 6th straight session

KARACHI: The rupee dropped to another record low for sixth straight session on Monday, weighed down by political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding completion of the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, analysts said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 181.25 to the dollar, 0.38 percent down from an all-time low of 180.57 on Friday.

The domestic unit also fell by 0.44 percent in the open market, closing at 182.50 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 181.70.

The market didn’t react positively to improvement in the current account balance.



The current account deficit (CAD) shrank 78 percent to $0.5 billion in February, which is the smallest deficit so far this fiscal year.

However, the country ran a deficit of $12.1 billion in eight months of the current fiscal year. It was in the surplus of $994 million in the same period last year.

“The drop in CAD is encouraging, however, the sustainability of same is doubtful as international commodity prices continue to rise, the impact of which will be reflected in coming months,” said Fahad Rauf, research head at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Apart from that, pressure on the currency is also due to political noise and uncertainty around IMF programme,” he added.

A brewing political crisis has undermined a currency already under pressure from a rising current account deficit on higher import bill caused by a spike in global commodity prices.

The rupee has fallen by 15 percent so far this fiscal year.

The political concern is keeping the rupee under pressure. Investors are worried about the direction of the economy as the no-confidence move to ouster the prime minister from his office looms.

The Parliament will meet on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against the primer.

In order to tackle this, the government asked the Supreme Court to give advice if it could seek lifetime disqualification of several ministers from the ruling party PTI withdrew support for Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote.

There are fears that Pakistan may not be able to draw the next tranche of IMF’s Extended Facility as the Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund a $1.5 billion fuel and electricity subsidy package announced by the Prime Minister last month.

This has added to economic woes.

Finance Minister Shaukat Train admitted the Fund’s staff concerns about financing of the PM’s relief package, saying the government gave them details to from where the financing of the package would come from. Tarin added final meeting with the IMF to complete the seventh review of the loan facility would take place on Tuesday.