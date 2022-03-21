Six killed in Belgium as car drives into carnival crowd

BRUSSELS: A car ploughed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, authorities said, as they ruled out an act of terrorism for now.

The tragedy took place around 5:00am (0400 GMT) as the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district in the former coal-mining town of La Louviere, was getting underway. “At this stage of the investigation, we know that a vehicle slammed into a group (of carnival goers) and that there are six dead and 26 injured, including 10 people whose life is in danger,” prosecutor Damien Verheyen told reporters at the town’s city hall. The main suspects, who were arrested, were born in 1988 and 1990, he said, adding that terrorism was not at this stage considered a motive.

Verheyen said the two came from La Louviere, a town near the French border in Belgium´s rust belt, and are not known to authorities for similar acts.

Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Aalst the best known internationally.

Like Binche, the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as “Gilles”, extravagantly attired comical figures who are “called out” to the parade in the early hours.

La Louvriere mayor Jacques Gobert said there were 150 to 200 people participating in the carnival’s pre-dawn prologue, including the “Gilles” in their garb.

When they reached a road, “a car coming from behind at high speed literally pulverised a large number of people,” he said at the news conference. Witnesses described a horrific scene of a car that apparently wilfully drove into the carnival-goers that included children.