PM wants record attendance in March 27 public meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he wanted all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan ‘on March 27 public meeting in the federal capital’.
The prime minister wrote on his Twitter account, “want all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan. We stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians' souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth”. His ministers, including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, have said that all the members of the assembly would have to walk through the public meeting to cast their votes and return the same way. In reaction to the PTI announcement of a public meeting, the joint opposition has also announced similar political activity in the federal capital the same day.
