Opposition to reject move against ‘neutral’: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Sunday the opposition would reject any action against the head of the neutral (institution) because all decisions taken by the prime minister after March 21 (today) would be illegal and unconstitutional.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was responding to a question by Saleem Safi in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’.

Shah said that after March 21, Imran Khan would no more be prime minister as he has lost support of the majority members. Shah said: “How could the opposition accept action (against the head of the criticised PTI’s social media team. Khan said they cannot be allowed to tarnish the image of the army. Any threat to the army would pose an existential crisis to the country. He posed the question can the country survive if the army is not respected and added only a strong army is the guarantee for a strong country. He also said how can a country survive without strongly adhering to the constitution. The PMLN leader said every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice himself for the development and security of the country.

PMLQ’s Salik Hussain also came down hard against the PTI leader for using strong language against the Pakistan Army and the ISI. In his reaction, Hussain said levelling baseless allegations against the Pakistan Army command and that of the ISI is intolerable. The prime minister must take action to reign in such elements or we know how to handle them.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has criticised the social media accounts critical of Pakistan Army and said they were promoting, what he called, the cause of the PMLN. He said this is a ploy to create a rift between the prime minister and the army, which can never happen. He said we firmly believe army is the guarantor of Pakistan’s territorial integrity. neutral institution) when “no confidence” has actually taken place?” He said the government was only prolonging the issue to find a way to survive.

He said the opposition believes and has been given to believe that they (establishment) are neutral. “Now it’s establishment’s open letter that they would not intervene,” Shah added.

He said that after the success of no-confidence motion against the prime minister, it would be the turn of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

He lamented that the speaker, who is supposed to be neutral, is behaving like a party worker and he has flouted the constitution through his order. Article 6 of the Constitution can be invoked against the speaker for not following the constitution, Shah warned, adding that this issue would also be raised before the Supreme Court today.

Shah revealed that Imran Khan had his first meeting with Benazir Bhutto in 1988 in the US. The then US President George Bush Sr had advised her to take care of “this kid” (Imran Khan). George Bush Jr also gave a similar advice to Nawaz Sharif, Shah alleged, adding, “This is a man nurtured by the US.”