Monday March 21, 2022
National

Israeli PM to visit India next month

By AFP
March 21, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel´s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month, in a trip marking 30 years since the countries established diplomatic ties, his office has said.

"At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi -- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India in early April," Bennett´s office said in a statement. It later added that the trip would take place on April 2.

