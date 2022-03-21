Israeli PM to visit India next month

JERUSALEM: Israel´s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month, in a trip marking 30 years since the countries established diplomatic ties, his office has said.
"At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi -- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India in early April," Bennett´s office said in a statement. It later added that the trip would take place on April 2.
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rasheed said the government will not obstruct anyone from casting their vote on the...
BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.Acting on public...
ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a BS-22 officer as Executive Director to...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani citizen Sumaira Rehman, languishing in a detention center in Bangalore, India, is likely to be...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Sunday...
LONDON: Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi left for Spain on Sunday...
