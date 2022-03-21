No-trust motion: Govt won’t resort to extra-constitutional steps, Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rasheed said the government will not obstruct anyone from casting their vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition.During a press conference Sunday the interior minister said the ruling PTI would not resort to extra-constitutional measures to sway the results of the motion of no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the honest will stand with Imran Khan at this time I am confident that even the party dissenters will change their mind, adding that the opposition was involved in bribing lawmakers with stolen money parked in offshore accounts.

He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had the right to postpone the no-confidence session in case of security situation. He added that there was precedence for such a move like the rulings by former speakers Yousaf Raza Gilani and Wasim Sajjad.

The minister addressed the opposition’s threat to block the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference scheduled to commence in Islamabad from March 22, saying that those who aim to disrupt the session were involved with foreign agents looking to destabilise the country. With over 600 foreign attendees from all Muslim nations, the minister stated that to threaten the conference was an irresponsible claim by opposition leadership.

He said ground politics would commence from March 27. Imran Khan is holding a rally on March 27, he is not going to call it off; the opposition has also called for a march, he added.

The minister said the district commissioner has been asked to take petitions from both parties and create separate routes for the marches to be held on March 27.