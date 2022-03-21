Swindler posing as sleuth arrested

BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.
Acting on public complaints, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid ordered the officials of the Huwaid Police Station to take action against the man posing an official of an intelligence agency. The accused was alleged to have swindled many people out of their hard-earned money by promising to help them land jobs.
