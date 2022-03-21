Azam notified as executive director to WB

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a BS-22 officer as Executive Director to World Bank for four years. Azam was principal secretary to the prime minister

According to an official notification issued on February 21, 2022, available with The News, reads Mohammad Azam, a BS-22 of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office is transferred and appointed as Executive Director/Alternate Executive Director “Word Bank Group” for a term of four years upon expiry of the term of incumbent on 31-10-2022.

The official notification if read carefully has turned the 'World Bank' into 'Word Bank' due to spelling mistake which no one even bothered to read carefully. Besides, the notification does not define that out of the four-year tenure, Azam will serve two years as Executive Director and another two years as Alternate Executive Director in the WB.