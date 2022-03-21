‘Pak woman likely to be repatriated next week’

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani citizen Sumaira Rehman, languishing in a detention center in Bangalore, India, is likely to be repatriated next week along with her four-year-old daughter Sana Fatima.

Talking to journalists, PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui said Indian authorities have completed all formalities for her release, adding that he was in touch with an Indian lawyer, Pakistan Foreign Office and Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and was getting information on a daily basis. “After the issuance of NOC from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has also completed all the formalities and is working with the Pakistani authorities to finalise the programme for Sumaira's return to Pakistan,” said Siddiqui.

He added the State has to play an important role with regard to Sumaira and her daughter, adding that he would table a formal resolution in the Senate on the negligence and dereliction of duty of the concerned Pakistani officials after her return.