Buddhist heritage in Pakistan attracts devotees

ISLAMABAD: The Buddhist heritage in Pakistan is attracting a large number of people from across the country including devotees from Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Germany, Canada, and the United States.
The devotees attracted by the exhibition of artworks and trips to key Buddhist heritage sites in the Gandhara region of Pakistan as the country promoting the value of Pakistan’s ancient cultural and religious heritage for peace and tourism.
It also brought together diverse religious faith leaders including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs to establish a dialogue.
A delegation of ten Buddhist women leaders from Malaysia visited Pakistan specifically to participate in the conference activities and post-conference trips to Gandharan Buddhist sites.
As a holy land for millions of Buddhist devotees, Pakistan houses the Buddhist heritage sites, art, and iconography of unmatched significance for devotees, scholars, and travellers.
The site’s visit provided them a platform to explore Gandharan Buddhist history, philosophy, art, and architecture.
