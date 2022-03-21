‘NCSW committed to ensuring women empowerment’

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) is committed to ensuring the development of projects for empowering women in society.

Talking to this agency, NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said, “The projects mainly establish a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, the political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere.”

Adding she said NCSW’’s role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation has been significant.

Moreover, the role of NCSW in ensuring the inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life was stressed in these projects.

She said the recommendations included in these projects increase the representation of special-needs women, transgender, and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns were represented in the formulation of laws.