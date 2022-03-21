PMLN MPs’ security to be ensured: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab PMLN President Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that security of party members of Parliament (MPs) would be ensured and directed provincial, divisional and district officials and workers to protect members of assembly.

Rana Sanaullah, in a statement, said that party officials and workers had been given responsibilities to protect party parliamentarians.

Rana Sanaullah further said that the uncontrolled inflation had lives of the people miserable, therefore, the people were standing with those who had ditched the PTI government.

Meanwhile, PMLN Central Vice President Hamza Shehbaz presided over a meeting to finalise the preparations for the anti-government long march. Hamza Shehbaz said that people were ready to take to the streets against the government.

In the meeting held at Model Town under the chairmanship of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the preparations for the PDM long march were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Punjab PMLN Minority Wing President Khalil Tahir Sindhu and other officials. The meeting directed the minority community to ensure full participation in the long march.

Another meeting of the party was also held under the chairmanship of Hamza Shehbaz in which officials of PMLN Youth Wing, Labour Wing, Lawyers Wing and Culture Wing participated. The meeting deliberated upon the strategy for the preparations for the PDM long march.

Hamza Shehbaz said that people would fully participate in the long march on the call of PDM.

On the other hand, Punjab PMLN General Secretary Owais Leghari in a press conference said that the grand march led by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz would leave for Islamabad on the March 24.