Those who abrogate Constitution to face Article 6: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: PMLN senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that no-confidence is a democratic and constitutional right and whoever abrogated the constitution either be a Speaker, the PM or anyone else would have to face Article 6 of the Constitution.
“The government does not care for the constitution, democratic values and Parliament and it proved as the requisitioned National Assembly session had not been convened even after 14 days of the submission of no-confidence motion,” he said while addressing a press conference along with PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the no-confidence motion could be delayed as per constitution.
He said, “This is not a Senate election, Kashmir elections, GB elections nor change of government in Balochistan where money was used.”
He said the Speaker was biased from day one and still showing bias right now.
PMLN leader said the mega case of money laundering in the country was the foreign funding case but the NAB and FIA were silent. “Will Imran Khan tell where the person named Shahzad Akbar is,” he questioned.
