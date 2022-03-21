Two commit suicide over domestic issues

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in Larkana and Sanghar districts due to domestic reasons.
Sawai s/o Bhallo Menghwar committed suicide in village Mir Hassan Marri near Tando Adam in district Sanghar after his wife passed away on Saturday. Rano, the brother of the deceased, told the police that the wife of the deceased had died recently due to blood pressure complications, and Sawai was heartbroken due to her untimely death.
Sawai locked himself in a room and committed suicide on Sunday.
In another incident of similar nature, body Ali Gohar Mashori, was recovered from his room hanging from the ceiling in village Haji Khan Mashori near Moen jo Daro in district Larkana.
The neighbours of the deceased informed the police that he committed suicide due to domestic issues.
JERUSALEM: Israel´s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month, in a trip marking 30 years since the...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rasheed said the government will not obstruct anyone from casting their vote on the...
BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.Acting on public...
ISLAMABAD: The government has notified the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a BS-22 officer as Executive Director to...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani citizen Sumaira Rehman, languishing in a detention center in Bangalore, India, is likely to be...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Sunday...
Comments