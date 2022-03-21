Two commit suicide over domestic issues

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in Larkana and Sanghar districts due to domestic reasons.

Sawai s/o Bhallo Menghwar committed suicide in village Mir Hassan Marri near Tando Adam in district Sanghar after his wife passed away on Saturday. Rano, the brother of the deceased, told the police that the wife of the deceased had died recently due to blood pressure complications, and Sawai was heartbroken due to her untimely death.

Sawai locked himself in a room and committed suicide on Sunday.

In another incident of similar nature, body Ali Gohar Mashori, was recovered from his room hanging from the ceiling in village Haji Khan Mashori near Moen jo Daro in district Larkana.

The neighbours of the deceased informed the police that he committed suicide due to domestic issues.