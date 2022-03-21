Law graduation ceremony held at SZABIST

KARACHI: Law graduation ceremony was held at the SZABIST media studio 154 building. Chief guest of the event was Mr Shahab Sarki, President Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA).
During the event, degrees were awarded to 40 students by President Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Vice President Academics Dr Altaf Mukati. High achievers awards was given to 26 students who had achieved a distinction in their modules.
