Swindler posing as sleuth arrested

BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.

Acting on public complaints, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid ordered the officials of the Huwaid Police Station to take action against the man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.

The accused was alleged to have swindled many people out of their hard-earned money by promising to help them land jobs. The accused was identified as Aftab Khan, a resident of Mandan area in Bannu.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to have defrauded the people by promising them to get jobs. The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law.