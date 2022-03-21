Equal opportunities for persons with disabilities stressed

LAHORE: Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling future where persons with disabilities (PWDs) can experience equal opportunities and contribute towards nation-building with full capacities.

According to a press release, the conference was held at LUMS jointly by the Office of Accessibility and Inclusion at LUMS and Sightsavers Pakistan. A number of sessions were held focusing on disability rights and movements.