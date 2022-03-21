Equal opportunities for persons with disabilities stressed

LAHORE: Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling future where persons with disabilities (PWDs) can experience equal opportunities and contribute towards nation-building with full capacities.
According to a press release, the conference was held at LUMS jointly by the Office of Accessibility and Inclusion at LUMS and Sightsavers Pakistan. A number of sessions were held focusing on disability rights and movements.
PESHAWAR: Pashto poets, critics, researchers, academicians and writers at a literary function paid glowing tributes to...
NOWSHERA: The local leaders and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Sunday pledged to give a tit-for-tat...
BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.Acting on public...
LAHORE: Friends of Economics & Business Reforms Sunday asked the Federal Board of Revenue do not consider NTN...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Sunday said a large number of the people of Karachi were excited...
PESHAWAR: A ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial lawmaker has won an international award.KP Assembly Women...
Comments