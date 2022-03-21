Punjab to maintain wheat procurement data online

LAHORE: For the first time, Punjab Food Department has decided to maintain wheat procurement data online.

This year, reporting of wheat procurement will be online and for the purpose sufficient tabs, computers, printers, connecting devices are being provided to the centre incharges, District Food Controllers and Deputy Directors, reads a minutes of meeting held under the chairmanship of provincial Director Food, who is custodian of wheat operations.

For maintaining online record of wheat purchase, the real time data entry should be ensured and for the purpose, District Food Controller/Deputy Directors should have a meeting with their respective DCO to arrange IT skilled teacher/ data entry operator for data entry.

In order to make arrangements for procurement drive 2022-23, the Deputy Directors discussed the timelines in length and after due consideration and in depth discussion following further guidelines were given to the Deputy Directors to discuss implementation status.

It was decided that the Deputy Director Bahawalpur would revise the procurement targets of Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar Districts in line with the discussion.

At present, sufficient quantity of bardana is available with the districts; therefore, District Food Controllers should ensure distribution and availability of this bardana at the centres.

The Deputy Directors Food reported that sufficient quantity of AP Tablets was available with the districts to cater the immediate requirements to fumigate stored stocks. Consequent to due deliberation and detailed discussion it was unanimously decided that the department should at least retain fumigant for one time fumigation to meet with any emergent situation.

It was jointly agreed by the DDs to adopt the stacking ratio of ganjies 25:75 (25% jute and 75% PP). For the coverage of open stored stocks, the Deputy Directors have earlier reported and submitted certificate that sufficient quantity of laminated caps are available with them.

The construction of plinth is late hence all necessary steps should be taken for early availability of storage space at the centre to stock the procured stocks.