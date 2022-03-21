Bid to smuggle ice foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle four kilograms of ice and arrested two alleged smugglers on Sunday. An official said the police in Paharipura, while acting over a tip-off, foiled a bid to smuggle 4kg of ice. Two alleged smugglers were arrested and a case registered against them.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested from Balokhel Badaber for allegedly brandishing weapons in public.