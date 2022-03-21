Work on road inaugurated in Bara

BARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi on Sunday inaugurated work on the Dogra road here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Shafiq Afridi said that the pledges made with the people were being fulfilled.They said that the backward areas in Bara subdivision would be developed gradually.The lawmakers claimed the road would facilitate the people of Orakzai, Kurram and Khyber districts.The erstwhile Fata had already suffered due to the militancy, they added.The lawmakers said that the purpose of the opposition’s no-confidence motion was aimed at weakening the country.“We stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the movement against the government has already failed,” claimed Iqbal Afridi.