Cultural festival ends with thrilling activities

MINGORA: The three-day Cultural Festival concluded with thrilling activities here at the scenic Miandam valley on Sunday.

A large number of tourists and visitors from across the country had flocked to Miandam to enjoy the Cultural Festival.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, Sports and Culture Department in collaboration with the Swat district administration at the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation’s Motel to promote local culture and tourism in Swat.

Apart from stalls displaying local dishes, cultural costumes, herbs and woodwork, the literary works of local poets and writers were also showcased in the event.

Besides traditional Khattak dance and folk music and drama, sports competitions, including gymnastics, marathon race, hiking, boxing, bodybuilding and cycle race were also part of the festival.

While enjoying the event, the tourists said they were amazed to see that Swat was not only a scenic tourist destination, but also had a rich cultural heritage.

They evinced keen interest in the scenic beauty of Swat and rich cultural heritage. They said that wood carved furniture and decoration pieces, embroidery, woollen shawls and various sports of the region were heart catching.

The tourists said Miandam was a serene valley where the weather was also pleasant. The organisers said Swat was one of the best tourist resorts in the world, which also had over 5,000 years old history.

District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan Khan said that organising the cultural festival was aimed at promoting culture and tourism in Swat and luring more tourists to the scenic valley.