‘Students’ capabilities can be enhanced through, sports, co-curricular activities’

Islamabad : Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) held a prize distribution ceremony of co-curricular week that was organised in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital. Students from MBBS, BDS, Allied Health Sciences and Nursing participated in various co-curricular and sports activities enthusiastically, says a press release.

The co-curricular week included sports like cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis along with fun fair and arts, quiz, debates & poetry competitions. Senior management of IMDC and ANTH, including Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, principal dental section prof. Dr. Haroon Qazi, Dean IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Shoaib Hussain Shah and heads of the departments were present at the closing ceremony to encourage students.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Niazi said that the college organises sports week every year and that besides promoting education and research activities, IMDC always believed in enhancing students’ capabilities through sports and co-curricular activities so they could serve the society by knowing the value of professionalism, life-long learning, scholarly activities, competent practice of medicine and ethical research. Communications lead at IMDC Imran Ali Ghouri told journalists that IMDC and ANTH management is determined to provide a conducive environment to each student so their intellectual and physical capabilities are groomed in the best possible way.

Students and their parents welcomed IMDC’S co-curricular week after a 2 years break due to Covid-19 pandemic and found it to be full of healthy, creative and positive activities.