Ph.D Thesis defended

Islamabad : Muhammad Sher Juni, Assistant Professor at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) successfully defended his Ph.D Thesis before the defence committee headed by Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza, Dean Social Science and Humanities, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad.

Sher Juni conducted research in Media Framing and Audience Framing under the supervision of Associate Prof. Dr. Bakht Rawan.

The thesis was earlier evaluated by External Evaluators including renowned intellectual Donald Shaw and Dr. Yanqin Lu, Bowling Green State University USA.

The Ph.D Scholar defended his thesis before viva voce examiners including Prof. Dr. Noshina Saleem and Prof.Dr. Anjum Zia while among others, Chairman, Mass Communication Department, Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz, Dr. Shahid Hussain, Dr. Saadia Pasha, Dr. Babar Hussain, Dr Asad Munir and representatives of other faculties and students were present on the occasion.