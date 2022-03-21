Corona surveillance teams cut down: 25 cases reported from twin cities

Islamabad : The surveillance teams working in Islamabad Capital Territory to control the spread of coronavirus have been slashed down after a continuous fall in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the federal capital and a continuous decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia expressed to ‘The News’ that the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 0.96 per cent for the last week in the federal capital which was 1.25 per cent in the previous week. After witnessing a continuous decline in the positivity rate, the surveillance teams working on controlling coronavirus spread have been slashed down, he said.

He said the number of cases being reported from the federal capital has dropped down to around 20 per day on average showing that the Omicron wave has lost its intensity. We hope that the spread of coronavirus would remain under control, he said.

He added the district health department’s surveillance teams would now serve in the field to check dengue fever spread as the temperature has become suitable for the growth of mosquitoes including aedes aegypti, the vector that causes dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that as many as 25 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus has claimed no life from the region in the last two days. To date, a total of 2,355 patients have died of the illness

from the twin cities while confirmation of 25 new patients has taken tally to 177,904 on Sunday.

As many as 1,022 patients from the federal capital have so far died of the illness. In the last 24 hours, 21 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 134,951 of which 133,692 patients had already recovered. On Sunday, there were 237 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, only four new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,953 of which 1,333 patients have died of the illness while 41,545 patients have recovered.

According to District Health Department of Rawalpindi, as many as 75 active cases of the disease were there from Rawal­pindi on Sunday of which only two confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 73 patients were in isolation at their homes.