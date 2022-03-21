LCWU convocation today

LAHORE :The 17th convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will be held on Monday (today).
According to a press release, for the first time in the 100-year history of Lahore College for Women University, an honorary PhD degree will be awarded to Baroness Mobarik, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.
Baroness Mobarik will be awarded honorary degree of PhD in Sociology in recognition of her outstanding contribution as a member of the GSP+ Monitoring Group of the International Trade Committee for the Renewal of Pakistan's GSP+ Status.
LAHORE : Friends of Economics & Business Reforms Sunday asked the Federal Board of Revenue do not consider NTN...
LAHORE : Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling...
LAHORE : Punjab University and European Council for Nuclear Research will work jointly on various research projects...
LAHORE :Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE : Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore police has distributed Rs28.5 million among 846 police personnel and their...
LAHORE : Punjab police registered 5,450 cases and arrested 5,656 kite-sellers and flyers across the province this...
Comments