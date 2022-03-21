LCWU convocation today

LAHORE :The 17th convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will be held on Monday (today).

According to a press release, for the first time in the 100-year history of Lahore College for Women University, an honorary PhD degree will be awarded to Baroness Mobarik, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

Baroness Mobarik will be awarded honorary degree of PhD in Sociology in recognition of her outstanding contribution as a member of the GSP+ Monitoring Group of the International Trade Committee for the Renewal of Pakistan's GSP+ Status.