Equal opportunities for persons with disabilities stressed

LAHORE : Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling future where persons with disabilities (PWDs) can experience equal opportunities and contribute towards nation-building with full capacities.

According to a press release, the conference was held at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) jointly by the Office of Accessibility and Inclusion at Lahore University of Management Sciences and Sightsavers Pakistan.

A number of sessions were held focusing on disability rights and movements. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Yousaf Saleem (first visually-impaired judge in Pakistan), Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan Munazza Gillani, Global Education Leads from Sightsavers, coordinators of disability networks, representatives of government and NGOs and persons with disabilities were amongst the panellists.

In her welcome address, Munazza Gillani said this strategic event was aimed at identifying gaps and coming up with solutions to cope with the challenges being faced by the persons with disabilities in society.

Provost Lahore University of Management Sciences Tariq Jadoon said that it was their collective responsibility to ensure an equitable society which extends equality of opportunity to all its members.

Justice Mansoor

Ali Shah who had been a great supporter to the disability rights, emphasised on the use of sensitised language regarding disability.

Director General Social Welfare Department, Punjab, Mudassir Riaz shared that Punjab Disability Bill has been submitted and soon will be tabled in provincial assembly for approval.

Students with disabilities at the conference highlighted different

barriers to education including discrimination in enrolment, schools that are not accessible, and failure by schools to provide an individualised approach or reasonable accommodations.